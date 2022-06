Nearly 90 U.S. soldiers and Marines have died in the last 16 days of violence in Iraq. U.S. military commanders call for stepped-up efforts to end standoffs between U.S. forces and insurgents in Fallujah and Najaf. Meanwhile, key issues surrounding who will govern Iraq after the June 30 transfer of power remain unresolved. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards and NPR's Anne Garrels.

