Biden hints he'll run for president again in 2024 in a quip at an awards ceremony

Updated March 21, 2023 at 7:12 PM ET

President Biden hinted at running for re-election during remarks at an award ceremony on Tuesday honoring achievements in the arts and humanities.

Biden has said he intends to run for a second term the 2024 presidential election, but has not announced his final decision on the matter.

While handing out medals on Tuesday, he praised author Colson Whitehead, who won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2017 and again in 2020 — one of only four people to have won the honor twice.

"Pretty good, man!" Biden told Whitehead. "I'm kind of looking for back-to- back myself," a quip that evoked laughter and applause in the East Room.

It was one of many light-hearted moments in an event marking the accomplishments of 21 people and organizations. "You're amazing. And you do make this country better. You make it a better place," Biden said.

Some of the recipients had a personal connection to Biden, like actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who starred in HBO television show "Veep," which premiered at a time when Biden himself was vice president. Louis-Dreyfus spoke at the Democratic National Convention where Biden was nominated.

Writer Richard Blanco read his poem, One Today, during former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013. Mindy Kaling is known for a role she played in "The Office," set in Scranton, Penn., Biden's hometown.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Biden gave actor Mindy Kaling the National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House on March 21.

And he ribbed Bruce Springsteen for being from New Jersey, next to his beloved state of Delaware, noting his first performance was at an Elks Lodge in Freehold, N.J. "I know where it is — Freehold, New Jersey. Just across the river. I've been to Freehold. And I married a Jersey girl," Biden said, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

Biden joked that he is introduced to fashion designer Vera Wang every time he opens the closet. "There's all those labels," he said. "I know your dresses always look beautiful on my wife, God love her."

Biden also recognized Fred Eychaner for his contributions to dance, architecture, arts education and LGBTQI+ advocacy. Eychaner is a major donor to the Democratic party.

Biden previously gave the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John in September 2022 at a special White House performance.

Here is the full list of winners:

National Medal of Arts

Judith Francisca Baca, artist

Fred Eychaner, philanthropist

Jose Feliciano, musician

Mindy Kaling, actor

Gladys Knight, musician

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

Joan Shigekawa, producer and arts administrator

Bruce Springsteen, musician

Vera Wang, designer

The Billie Holiday Theatre

The International Association of Blacks in Dance

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Musician Bruce Springsteen leaves the East Room of the White House after receiving the National Medal of Arts from President Biden.

National Humanities Medal

Richard Blanco, writer

Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist

Walter Isaacson, writer

Earl Lewis, historian

Henrietta Mann, Native American academic

Ann Patchett, writer

Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and activist

Amy Tan, writer

Tara Westover, writer

Colson Whitehead, writer

Native America Calling, radio show

