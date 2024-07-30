© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTOS: Our favorite moments from the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

By Alanté Serene
Published July 30, 2024 at 9:40 AM MDT
Megan Thee Stallion performs Sunday on the main stage of the Broccoli City Festival at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene
/
NPR
Megan Thee Stallion performs Sunday on the main stage of the Broccoli City Festival at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The Broccoli City Festival returned to Washington, D.C., over the weekend, bringing a slate full of musical acts. This time around, the festival took place at the Audi Field, where the city hosts Major League Soccer matches. Thousands of fans filled both the stands and the field to participate in the festivities, which featured a star-studded lineup that included appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét, Issa Rae, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jordan Ward, Gunna and more.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Sexyy Red performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Sexyy Red performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Victoria Monét performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Victoria Monét performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Key Glock performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Key Glock performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Fans cheer and dance in the stands during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Fans cheer and dance in the stands during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Fridayy performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Fridayy performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Issa Rae introduces Megan Thee Stallion on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Issa Rae introduces Megan Thee Stallion on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Tanner Adell performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Tanner Adell performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Jordan Ward performs on the main stage with Joony during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Jordan Ward performs on the main stage with Joony during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Alanté Serene / NPR
/
NPR
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
NPR Top Stories
Alanté Serene