What happened to all the Black Girl Groups?

When 1990s girl group SWV visited the Tiny Desk during Black Music Month 2024, we began thinking about the legacy, evolution and current state of the Black girl group. It seems like we weren't the only ones.

In various pockets of social media we found people asking a common question, "Where are the Black girl groups?" Throughout the decades, scores of fans watched formations like The Supremes, Sister Sledge or TLC and imagined themselves the "Diana," or "Joni," or "Left Eye"of their own friend groups.

Music and culture journalist Naima Cochrane gives us insight on the music industry challenges and cultural shifts that contributed to the decline of Black girl groups on the charts and in pop culture. Also,new acts FLO, The Shindellas and The BoykinZ share how they're continuing the legacy of the Black girl group and forging their own future.

And what good would it be to simply talk about the legacy of Black girl groups and not listen to their music? Check out our playlist below featuring some of the groups that have made an impact over the decades.

Graphics: Jackie Lay, Supervising Visuals Editor: Becky Lettenberger, Supervising Music Editor: Sidney Madden

Copyright 2024 NPR