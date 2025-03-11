House GOP passes spending bill, sending plan to avert government shutdown to Senate

Updated March 11, 2025 at 19:06 PM ET

With a potential government shutdown fast approaching, the House voted 217 to 213 on Tuesday to approve a short-term spending bill that would fund the government through the end of September.

One Democrat voted with Republicans to approve the bill, which includes a slight increase for defense spending and cuts to domestic programs, including some health care and veterans programs. One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted no.

Republicans stuck together under pressure from President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who view the legislation as a necessary step to clear up time for Republicans to work on other legislation advancing their agenda. Many Democrats said the bill amounts to a blank check for Trump, who has been unwilling to commit to spending money as Congress dictates through appropriations.

The bill puts significant pressure on Democrats in the Senate whose votes will be needed in order to pass the bill and avoid a shutdown. The federal government runs out of money at the end of the day on Friday and House members planned to leave Washington immediately after Tuesday's vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., predicted "we'll have the votes" Tuesday morning, telling reporters in the Capitol the GOP would pass the so-called continuing resolution or CR on their own later in the day.

But heading into the vote it was unclear if Johnson would be able to muscle the GOP-crafted bill through the chamber with his slim margin and with Democrats vowing to oppose the bill.

"House Democrats will not be complicit in the Republican effort to hurt the American people," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Monday evening. Jeffries and other Democrats argued the measure cuts health care programs and veterans' benefits.

Johnson maintained Democrats were in "panic mode" and said they were running a "misinformation campaign" about the contents of the bill.

"They are going to try and shut the government down," Johnson said.

Johnson also read quotes from Democrats speaking during the Biden administration about the impact of any shutdown. The display was part of an effort to lay the blame on the minority party if his own party can't get the bill through. Republicans control the White House, House and Senate and past standoffs over funding have shown voters hold the party in power responsible.

The 99 page bill continues funding levels for federal agencies through September 30, 2025. GOP leaders argued the bill was largely a "clean" continuation of current funding levels, but it does include a boost for immigration enforcement and a boost for defense programs.

Trump and GOP leaders mounted pressure for GOP unity

Leaders mounted a full court press after they dropped the bill on Saturday. President Trump endorsed the legislation and called for "NO DISSENT" among GOP ranks in a post on social media.

On Tuesday morning Vice President Vance huddled in a closed door conference meeting with House Republicans and urged them to back the measure.

In the past, GOP leaders have relied on Democratic votes to pass stopgap funding bills because conservatives traditionally object to any stopgap bills, arguing they fail to cut federal spending. But the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed the bill Monday evening and several conservatives explained they backed this CR because it set up the Trump administration's effort to cut spending through the DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency, effort in the next annual funding bill. They also argued a shutdown was not helpful as GOP lawmakers in both chambers are working on a partisan bill to extend the president's tax cuts, which expire at the end of the year.

Despite that endorsement, Republican leaders were still working to win support from several remaining holdouts.

Massie's opposition left Johnson with little margin for error. In the end, the speaker was able to win over the final holdouts, keeping Massie as the lone Republican "no" vote.

Senate Democrats face shutdown pressure

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Schumer and Democrats must decide if they will support a short-term spending bill that would keep the government funded through September.

Democratic leaders worked behind the scenes to urge their members to oppose the bill. Ahead of the vote, several Democrats told NPR they expected few defections. The top House Democratic vote counter, Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, told NPR Democrats "have been united against this tax scam and we see this bill for what it is."

In the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats were waiting to see if the bill can pass the House before deciding on a course of action.

"We're going to wait to see what the House does first," Schumer told reporters.

As many as eight Democrats could ultimately be needed to side with Republicans in the Senate in order for the measure to clear the 60 vote threshold needed to pass most legislation in the chamber. The GOP controls 53 seats in the Senate, but at least one Republican, Kentucky's Rand Paul, has said he was planning to vote against the plan unless an amendment is added to codify DOGE spending cuts.

"Let's put it in writing," he said about the cuts. Otherwise, "I'm a no."

Several Democratic lawmakers who represent states with large numbers of federal workers have denounced the GOP bill. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine called the bill a "shutdown bill" and made it clear he'd be voting "Hell no!"

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., called the continuing resolution a "terrible" bill that would cause pain for his state. He wouldn't say how he would vote, but argued Republicans would be to blame if there's a shutdown.

"The outcomes of this one way or another is theirs," Warnock said Tuesday. "This is their bill. If there's a government shutdown, they're in control [of] the House, the Senate and the White House — it's their shutdown."

Copyright 2025 NPR