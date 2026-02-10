FBI release photos and video of potential suspect in Guthrie disappearance

Updated February 10, 2026 at 11:27 AM MST

The FBI on Tuesday released a series of surveillance photos recovered from the home of missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie. FBI Director Kash Patel described the masked individual pictured as armed and said the subject appears to have tampered with the camera.

"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel wrote on social media.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31.

That night, she attended dinner and game night at one of her daughter's homes and was dropped back at her home just north of Tucson, Ariz. home by a family member around 9:48 p.m.

Officials say that several hours later, at 1:47 a.m., Guthrie's doorbell camera disconnected. About a half hour after that, the camera detected movement, but until Tuesday, officials said they had been unable to retrieve the footage.

It wasn't until the next day, when Guthrie did not show up for church, that the family was alerted that something might be wrong and the authorities were contacted.

An investigation of Guthrie's house revealed blood on the front porch that DNA testing has proven to belong to the missing woman. And a camera from Guthrie's home was reported missing.

AP / Pima County Sheriff’s Department / Pima County Sheriff’s Department This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

The FBI has said that they are in possession of a ransom note from the people who say they abducted Guthrie.

The ransom note included two deadlines: one that passed last week on Thursday. The other expired Monday.

Guthrie's three children – Annie, Camron and Savannah – have said that they are willing to cooperate with whoever is holding their mother, including paying her captors, and that they still believe their mother is alive.

In a video released on Instagram on Monday, Savannah Guthrie said: "We believe our mom is still out there."

She also asked for prayers and tips regarding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts.

