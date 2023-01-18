© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Ukraine's interior minister dies after his helicopter crashes at a school

By Bill Chappell,
Lauren Migaki
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:04 AM MST
Workers pass the scene where a helicopter crashed in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says the crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children.
Daniel Cole
/
AP
Workers pass the scene where a helicopter crashed in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says the crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children.

Updated January 18, 2023 at 7:43 AM ET

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and several children are among at least 16 people who died in a helicopter crash Wednesday, after the aircraft slammed into a kindergarten in Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv.

"As of this minute, three children died. It is an indescribable pain," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy extended his condolences to the families and friends of those who were lost, calling Monastyrsky and other officials who were aboard the helicopter true patriots of Ukraine.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Officials say there will be an investigation.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. The chief of Ukraine's National Police on Wednesday said a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children.
Efrem Lukatsky / AP
/
AP
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, last year.

Images from the scene show fiery wreckage near a school building and playground. Officials say children were inside the school at the time of the crash and that many of them are now hospitalized with injuries.

Information about the victims is still emerging, but at least nine people aboard the helicopter were reportedly killed, including the crew. Ukraine's presidential website says the interior ministry's entire leadership died in the tragedy, including first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the MIA Yuri Lubkovych, and their assistants.

The interior ministry oversees law enforcement, the police force, the national guard and state emergency services. According to an official from the president's office, the group had been traveling to one of the country's hot spots.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Lauren Migaki
Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Lauren Migaki