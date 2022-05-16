U.N. secretary-general calls Buffalo shooting 'vile act of racist violent extremism'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the mass shooting in Buffalo a "vile act of racist violent extremism," according to a statement from Farhan Haq, the U.N. chief's deputy spokesperson.

Officials say they are investigating the shooting as racially motivated hate crime. The suspected shooter, who is white, is believed to have written a 180-page screed that delves into his white supremacist beliefs.

Guterres extended condolences to the families of the 10 people who were killed in the shooting, adding that he "hopes justice will be served swiftly," according to the statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin," the statement read. "We must all work together towards building more peaceful and inclusive societies."

