Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Updated June 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM ET
Huge crowds converged on London for four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.
At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
The royal family attended the National Service of Thanksgiving on June 3rd to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Here are some scenes from the day.
