The Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed Sunday in a domestic dispute

The Atlanta rapper known as Trouble was shot and killed in a suburb of the city on Sunday, authorities said. He was 34.

The artist, whose name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was discovered by Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies who were called to the scene of a shooting in the nearby town of Conyers around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Orr was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials said the rapper was visiting a woman at the apartment complex where she lived when he was allegedly shot once in the chest by another man, Jamichael Jones, 33.

"It was a domestic situation," Jedidia Canty, the public information officer for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, said in a press conference.

Jamichael Jones, 33, is a suspect in the shooting death of the rapper Mariel Semonte Orr, who was known professionally as Trouble.

Canty didn't provide any other details on what led to the shooting but said that Orr did not know Jones.

There are several arrest warrants out for Jones, who is from Atlanta, on felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion charges.

Trouble – who was also known as Skoob – had collaborated with artists such as Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," his record label, Def Jam, said in an Instagram post. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the killing to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

