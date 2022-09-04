© 2022 KPCW

10 were killed and 15 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada

By Emma Bowman
Published September 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT

Updated September 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET

At least 10 people are dead and 15 are wounded after a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, authorities said Sunday.

Police are searching for two male suspects.

The stabbings took place across 13 locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Rhonda Blackmore told reporters.

Fifteen people were sent to hospitals and additional people could have transported themselves to hospitals, she said.

Police identified the suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30. They are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV, license plate no. 119MPI, but could have switched vehicles.

"They are considered armed and dangerous," Blackmore said.

Police believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects, and that others were attacked at random.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

