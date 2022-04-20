Park City school board interviews 3 candidates

The candidates are seeking to serve the remainder of the term of former Board Member Kara Hendrickson, who died earlier this month.

The board asked each candidate the same eight questions, including whether they’re related to anyone working in the district, what their priorities would be if appointed and if they have business with PCSD. The candidates did not state their full names, and the district did not announce who applied before the meeting.

First up was Carlos Villar. He said he’s retired but worked as the assistant supervisor for the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Puerto Rico, and as an FBI legal attaché in Mexico City. He said the district’s teachers are its greatest strength and that it was a shame so many were leaving. Villar also said he’d work to improve transparency if appointed.

Next was Mandy Pomeroy. Pomeroy is one of three candidates running for the full District 4 term, but the only one who applied for this interim appointment. The full four-year term will be awarded in the November general election.

Pomeroy said she wasn’t running to pursue a political agenda and understood that she’d be one of five board members. She said she’s very involved with the Park City Education Foundation and the Jeremy Ranch Elementary School parent teacher organization. She told the board it would be important to support the decisions the board has already made.

The third candidate was E.J. Elliott, an architect and 2013 PCHS graduate. Elliott said she works as a mentor with a Park City High School program, and that she would bring another perspective to the board as someone who had been through the Park City school system.

The board said it would deliberate in an open meeting next Monday before appointing a new member. That person would be sworn in at that meeting.