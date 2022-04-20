© 2022 KPCW

Park City School District

Park City school board interviews 3 candidates

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published April 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM MDT
Elliott interviews for BOE.png
Screenshot courtesy of YouTube
/
E.J. Elliott interviews for a seat on the Park City Board of Education.

A retired FBI agent, a current school board candidate and a Park City High School alumnus each applied for the open Park City Board of Education seat and were interviewed by the board Tuesday evening.

The candidates are seeking to serve the remainder of the term of former Board Member Kara Hendrickson, who died earlier this month.

The board asked each candidate the same eight questions, including whether they’re related to anyone working in the district, what their priorities would be if appointed and if they have business with PCSD. The candidates did not state their full names, and the district did not announce who applied before the meeting.

First up was Carlos Villar. He said he’s retired but worked as the assistant supervisor for the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Puerto Rico, and as an FBI legal attaché in Mexico City. He said the district’s teachers are its greatest strength and that it was a shame so many were leaving. Villar also said he’d work to improve transparency if appointed.

Next was Mandy Pomeroy. Pomeroy is one of three candidates running for the full District 4 term, but the only one who applied for this interim appointment. The full four-year term will be awarded in the November general election.

Pomeroy said she wasn’t running to pursue a political agenda and understood that she’d be one of five board members. She said she’s very involved with the Park City Education Foundation and the Jeremy Ranch Elementary School parent teacher organization. She told the board it would be important to support the decisions the board has already made.

The third candidate was E.J. Elliott, an architect and 2013 PCHS graduate. Elliott said she works as a mentor with a Park City High School program, and that she would bring another perspective to the board as someone who had been through the Park City school system.

The board said it would deliberate in an open meeting next Monday before appointing a new member. That person would be sworn in at that meeting.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
