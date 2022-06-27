Hearing delayed in criminal case against Park City School District

A pretrial conference set for Tuesday morning in the criminal case against the school district has been rescheduled to July 26.

The Summit County Attorney charged the district in March with three misdemeanor counts of failing to report three different incidents of child abuse. The district pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The attorneys involved in the case said they continue to negotiate a settlement. It’s the third time the hearing has been delayed.

The district’s criminal defense attorney, Mark Moffat, said he and Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson are “working diligently” to resolve the case.

“This case has some complexity, so there's nothing unusual about the fact that the negotiations are continuing,” Moffat said.

Moffat declined to discuss the terms of a potential settlement.

The criminal charges name the district and not an individual person. The maximum penalty is a $3,000 fine.

Moffat said he hopes the case will be resolved in time for the July hearing.

“I think my clients are anxious to get this thing resolved, and Ms. Olson is as well,” he said.