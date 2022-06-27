© 2022 KPCW

Park City School District

Hearing delayed in criminal case against Park City School District

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published June 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT
A hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled to July 26.

The Park City School District was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday but the hearing date has been delayed once again.

A pretrial conference set for Tuesday morning in the criminal case against the school district has been rescheduled to July 26.

The Summit County Attorney charged the district in March with three misdemeanor counts of failing to report three different incidents of child abuse. The district pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The attorneys involved in the case said they continue to negotiate a settlement. It’s the third time the hearing has been delayed.

The district’s criminal defense attorney, Mark Moffat, said he and Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson are “working diligently” to resolve the case.

“This case has some complexity, so there's nothing unusual about the fact that the negotiations are continuing,” Moffat said.

Moffat declined to discuss the terms of a potential settlement.

The criminal charges name the district and not an individual person. The maximum penalty is a $3,000 fine.

Moffat said he hopes the case will be resolved in time for the July hearing.

“I think my clients are anxious to get this thing resolved, and Ms. Olson is as well,” he said.

Park City School District
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer