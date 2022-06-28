Park City school board primary too tight to call; state and federal primaries favor incumbents

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is set to retain his seat, according to the Associated Press, but as of 8:45 p.m. on election day, preliminary results show much less clarity in the Park City Board of Education race.

Mandy Pomeroy, Josh Mann and Meredith Reed are vying for the district 4 seat on the Park City Board of Education, which represents Jeremy Ranch and Silver Creek. Only two candidates will be on the ballot in November.

According to preliminary results from Summit County, Reed (with 340 votes) holds a 12-vote lead over Pomeroy (328 votes) and an 18-vote lead over Mann (322). Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said she expects to release another round of votes Tuesday night.

Furse said the first batch of results included mail-in ballots received before Tuesday. She expects the next results to include ballots received on election day, but not in-person votes. Preliminary results show a 30% voter turnout.

Reed declined to comment until the results are final.

Pomeroy said she was looking forward to the November election.

“I am just thrilled beyond measure to move into the General Election, and look forward to being elected to the Park City School Board and serving district 4 in the most positive and prolific way I can,” Pomeroy said.

Mann remarked on the narrow margin, and said the most important elections are local.

“Wow! 18 votes separates the field,” he wrote in a message to KPCW. “If I don’t make it, I hope that at least I raised some issues that need to be discussed for the election in November.”

In South Summit, the race was for precinct 5, which includes areas outside of Kamas and Francis. Olivia Gunnerson won 134 of the 227 votes cast, seemingly securing her place on the general election ballot. Jerry Parker was in second in the preliminary tally with 52 votes, but only 11 votes separated him and Troy Beckstead.

The results are not official until they are accepted during a canvass days after the election.

According to state code, a candidate may file for a recount if the difference between the number of votes cast for a winning candidate and a losing candidate is equal to or less than 0.25% of the total. There were 990 votes released in the preliminary results, which means a recount would require a margin of three votes, though those totals will almost certainly change.

Local school board races are non-partisan, but for the state and federal races, the winner of the Republican primary often has a distinct electoral advantage. There were Republican primaries for four offices that represent Summit and Wasatch counties.

In the race for Utah House District 4, preliminary state results show incumbent Kera Birkeland leading challenger Raelene Blocker by 20 points. The margin was smaller in Summit County, with Birkeland ahead 56% to 44%.

In the race for U.S. Senate, the AP called the race for incumbent Sen. Mike Lee against challengers Becky Edwards and Ally Isom. Lee won 54% of the preliminary vote in Summit County, with Edwards coming in second at 38%.

For U.S. House District 1, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore won 60% of the vote in Summit County. Preliminary results compiled by the state show he won a similar percentage of the vote statewide, with challenger Andrew Badger winning about 25% of the vote and Tina Cannon securing 15%.

In U.S. House District 3, incumbent Rep. John Curtis won 75% of the vote in Summit County. Preliminary state results show a slightly smaller margin against challenger Christopher Herrod.

Wasatch County vote totals were not available as of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday evening.