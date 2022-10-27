Park City mountain bike team members win state championship

Utah’s high school mountain biking championships happened in St. George Oct. 21-22.

Park City riders did their teams proud. Junior Lauren Biglow took first place in the junior varsity B girl's race.

Junior Abigail Pruyn got 4th in the varsity girl's race.

The riders weren’t the only ones taking home honors. Head coach Chris Best, in his sixth year with the team, won coach of the year for region 3.

He said the award surprised and thrilled him.

“It's pretty awesome. I know, we're supposed to stay humbled, and I am but, when I heard it I was surprised. But I guess it's just sort of a little thing. But yeah, the surprise, but not. It was what the team has accomplished here. I guess it wasn't unexpected. But yeah, it was pretty cool.”

The accolades kept coming when senior team captain Molly-Mae Sims won a $1,000 Utah High School Mountain Biking scholarship, adding to her college fund.

Sims said winning the scholarship means that she is helping out her team.

“It means that I'm actually doing something important for my team and that I'm able to show that and that people know that I'm doing stuff for my team because I care about them.”

Sims also won the Spread the Stoke Spirit Award for her contributions to the team's spirit in every race.

“I was able to plan a theme for each race. Meaning like, our pit zone was themed. So our first race was tropical, one of our races was 80s themes, and another was Halloween, our state's race was Miner pride. And they also did something for breast cancer awareness.

Best added that what made the season so great was not the races themselves, but the fun they had putting them on with all of the helping hands.

“I mean, that's what we've been trying to do as a team is, is kind of have this culture where we are the team that volunteers the most, you know, we have the most fun out there. And it's just this vibe that took off this year. And it was, it was pretty cool in that see, part of that get recognized for all of it. That was the big win for us this year, honestly.”

A Miner volunteer also won an award. Sims's mom Heather Sims took home the volunteer of the year award for her service to the team.