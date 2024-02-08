© 2024 KPCW

Park City School District’s preschool program is now accepting applications

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:40 PM MST
As proposed, the funding would help serve nearly 200 children who live in 84060. It would also provide care to 40 children who live outside of Park City, but whose parents work in town.
OKSANA SHUFRYCH/oksix
/
Adobe Stock
As proposed, the funding would help serve nearly 200 children who live in 84060. It would also provide care to 40 children who live outside of Park City, but whose parents work in town.

Applications for the Park City School District Preschool program are now open.

Parkites that live in the Park City School District can now apply for the district’s preschool program. There are programs for 3- and 4-year-olds and students are selected through a lottery.

The 3-year-old program is twice a week and has spots at Jeremy Ranch, McPolin and Trailside elementaries. Tuition is $175 per month.

The 4-year-old program is five days a week. Park City School District Preschool Director Dan Gallery said this is different from past years.

“We're expanding the 4-year-old program to go from Monday to Thursday to Monday through Friday, to match the complete schedule of our elementary schools,” he said.

The 4-year-old program has full-day options at Jeremy Ranch, McPolin Trailside and Parley’s Park. Tuition is $789 per month. There are also half-day options at Jeremy Ranch for $390 per month. However, Gallery said families can qualify for a tuition reduction.

The district’s program is also adding 70 more spots by building two classrooms for 4-year-olds at both McPolin and Jeremy Ranch. Gallery said the classrooms will be ready for the 2024 to 2025 school year and bring the preschool capacity up to 225 students.

That’s just phase one of the preschool expansion. Gallery said for the 2025 to 2026 school year, the district plans to add classrooms to Parley’s Park and Trailside elementaries.

“Those two schools right now, both Parleys and Trailside, have two classrooms. The hope is to open up four classrooms at each site," he said. "When the expansion is complete, we'll have the capacity for over 320 students.”

Applications for the district preschool program are open until Feb. 25.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller