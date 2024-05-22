Ecker Hill Middle School librarian receives national honor for excellence

Lara Rude is an Ecker Hill Middle School librarian. She represented Utah at the National Education Association Foundation’s annual gala in Washington D.C. this month.

While there, Rude was among 45 recipients honored with the Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence. The NEA website says those who receive the award “embody excellence in their practice, advocacy for the profession, commitment to equity and opportunity, community engagement, and leadership in professional development.”

Rude said it was a special weekend in Washington D.C. surrounded by other educators and said the honor blew her away.

“Very humbling because I worked with some amazing teachers every single day, and there's so many wonderful teachers doing great things, especially in Park City School District," Rude said. "I feel really fortunate that I was chosen to represent us.”

Rude has been with the Park City School District for 28 years. She was a special education teacher for 21 years and then switched to library media six years ago. She was nominated for the NEA award by the Utah Education Association.

“I'm here for the kids. Kids are our future," Rude said. "I just felt like it was a way I could make the biggest impact in the world, supporting our youth and our future.”

Rude said she also enjoys supporting other teachers with their curriculums and lessons.

In a news release, Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea said Rude inspires other educators both locally and nationally and underscores the quality of educators in the Park City community.