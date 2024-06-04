Park City businesses and families award $200,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors
Park City High School announced the Class of 2024 Community Scholarship Program recipients. Students received a total of around $200,000.
Thanks to the generosity of Park City businesses, organizations and families, the high school boasts a range of college scholarships for seniors to apply for each year. Seniors can apply for up to four scholarships in a variety of categories including sports, art, music and more.
Scholarship Advisor Pepper Elliot said about one-fourth of the Class of 2024, or 120 students, received around $200,000 in scholarships.
Some scholarships are connected to organizations, like a $2,200 scholarship from the Park City Artist Association for a student aiming to become a professional artist. Local families create others to honor a loved one, like the $2,000 Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship and the $1,000 Grant Seaver Memorial Scholarship which honors an empathetic and fun-loving Park City student who passed away young. There are also alumni scholarships for students who attended various area elementary schools and scholarships specifically for young women.
Elliot said families and businesses determine the scholarship parameters and can choose winning students or have the counseling committee make selections.
“The greatest thing is when the donors receive the applicants, I think, from the students, because they get to read their stories and read about their future plans, and all of that, and it's very touching,” she said.
During an award ceremony Tuesday morning, many donors presented students with their awards. Cami Richardson from Summit Pride said she presented Karla Solano Solorio with the $1,000 inclusivity scholarship.
“As I introduced myself, I said, out loud, ‘Happy Pride Month!’" Richardson said. "It was amazing the reception that I was greeted with, it was really encouraging.”
Elliot said other donors told touching stories about the person the scholarship honors.
She said the school is also always open to adding new scholarships.
“It's wonderful when people call me in the fall to want to set up a new scholarship from their family or from their business to be able to support the education of our youth here in Park City,” Elliot said.
Below is a full list of scholarship recipients:
- Class of 2024 Sterling Scholars: George Beal, Noah Canada, Devan Dowling, Phoebe Finkel, Solomon Garcia, Bryson Garland, Tavish Hardy-Polinsky, Carson Horton, Salem Hull, Anly Lockwood, Jessica Loya, Zachary Minter, Ronan Redar, Kardin Salem, Reese Weissman, Nina Zipnick
- PC Rotary Club Interact Scholarships - Sonia Paige Adrian, Cadence Hilderbrand, Eliana Larkin, Jessica Ramirez
- Alumni of Jeremy Ranch Elementary - Heidi Sutherland
- PC American Legion Post 14 Scholarships - Davis Beard, Sofia Carbajal, Tanner Crosby, Mason Singleton
- Big Canyon Homes Foundation Scholarships - Eric Alverez, Sebastian Batawig, Stephanie Daluz, Mason Lambert, Daniel Santiago Barboza
- Bill Hunke Music Scholarship - Justin Zink
- Board of Realtors Philanthropic Scholarships - Anna Chiazzese, Brian Walsh
- Bill Brown Service Above Self PC Sunrise Rotary - Sav Smith
- Abbey Lee Peterson Memorial Scholarship - Lucy Terwillegar
- Blair Feulner Integrity in Journalism Scholarship - Montana Burack
- Back to our Roots Eileen G. Bailey Memorial Scholarships - Cayetano Alvarado, Alex Nava, Michelle Benito, Daniel Nava, Kimberly Mendoza, Aron Tubilla, Aly Vazquez Pacheco, Jose Onofre Hernandez
- Bob Wells/Mountainland Community Housing Scholarships - Ernestina Abonce Mendez, Mason Christensen
- Cole Sports Live Like Sam Scholarship - Eimee Meneses
- David Chaplin Memorial Artist Scholarship - Elspeth Stevenson
- Delta Families Scholarship - Riley Strople
- Grant Seaver Memorial Scholarship - Nina Bastick
- I Love Boston Scholarships - Connor Smith
- JM Thomas Forest Products Scholarship - Jacob Carter
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Music Scholarships - William Perret
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial Go Local Scholarship - Kardin Salem
- Oscar Wedegaertner Memorial First Generation Scholarships - Jessica Loya
- Jonny Totten Memorial Scholarship - Weston Wilkinson
- Kurt “Buzz” Peterson Scholarship - Morgan Carter
- Lala G. Martinez Memorial Scholarships - Cayetano Alvarado, Alexandra Ayala, Katherine Sandoval Munoz
- MAC Scholarships - Ernestina Abonce Mendez, Leslie Juarez, Eimee Meneses
- Leadership Creating Writing Scholarship - Sage Adler
- Live PC Give PC Scholarships - Maria Torres Martinez, Amber Blessing, Luciano Olivares, John Saladyga, Lydia Brown, Jacob Inman, Garrett Leaf, Hannah Baldwin, Esteban Rocha, Leah Yaeger, Gabriela Bautista
- Madison DeCamp Equality Scholarships - Spencer Randall
- McPolin Elementary Alumni Scholarship - Ernesto Rodriguez
- Mountain Valley Stone Scholarship - Bea Claveria
- RJ Masonry Scholarship - Hunter Wilkins
- Next Generation Ventures Scholarship - Nayeli Rangel
- On Top Roofing and Electric Scholarships - Keller Hill, Garrett Provines
- PC Painters Scholarships - Lauren Biglow, Samuel Binger, Grace O’Doherty, Colton Schindler, Luz Reyes, Anna Dillman, Samuel Magana Almonte, Cameryn Smith
- Parley’s Park Alumni Scholarship - Cooper Brannigan, Taylor Natt
- Paul Hewitt Memorial Scholarships - Mia Esquivel, Leslie Juarez
- Park City Artist (PCAA) Scholarship - Harper Nagel
- PC Athenaeum Club Scholarships - Boden Parkinson, Manuel Ramirez, Shane Smith
- Prettner Aviation Scholarship - Philip Schott PCHS Alumni Entrepreneur Scholarship - Tavish Hardy-Polinsky
- PCHS NHS Scholarships - Bridget Wysong, Andrea Paniagua, Caren Pantaleon, Lucy Silverstein
- John Provines Scholarship - Amalia Aikin
- PCHS PTSO Scholarships - Kendall Hassel, Alexandra Ayala, Greyson Bailey, Astrid Arreola
- Park City LGBTQ+ Taskforce Inclusivity Scholarship - Karla Solano Solorio
- Park City Soccer Club Scholarships - Stevie Hough, James Sykes
- PC Utah Bar Association: Reese Weissman, Savannah Tary
- Peg Tan Resilience Scholarship - Ronan Reder
- Randy Spagnoletti Trade Scholarships - Juan Jose Ojeda, Owen Valdivia, Eric Robles
- Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship - Phineas Hailey
- Sea to Ski Scholarship - Kaylee Hale
- Schechinger Family Business/Sales Scholarships - Juan Pablo Mariscal, Isabella Andrews, Emiliano Mariscal, Caren Pantaleon, Greyson Bailey, Jessica Loya, Jose Onofre Hernandez, William Perret, Keller Hill
- Shaw Design Creativity Scholarship - Spring Carter
- Sylvia Peterson Wright Memorial Scholarship - Devan Dowling
- Trade School & PCCAPS Scholarships - Sadig Aliyev, Zoe Jensen, Arely Reyes, Charlie Sims
- The Park City UPS Scholarship - Tavian Robertson
- The Trailside Elementary Alumni Scholarship - Sophia Goswick
- The Will Lovell III Memorial Music Scholarships - Nina Zipnick, Corbin Towrey
- The Women’s Inspired Network Scholarships - Renee Rogers, Gisselle Nava Pena, Salem Hull
- The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) Scholarship - Sophie Neff
- Latinos In Action - Isabella Escobar, Mia Esquivel, Jessica Juarez, Leslie Juarez, Jessica Loya, Eimee Meneses, Katherine Munoz, Aron Tubilla
- Bright Futures - Ernestina Isabella Abonce, Alexandra Alonso, Astrid Arreola, Michelle Benito, Spring Carter, Isabella Escobar, Mia Esquivel, Sebastian Huertas, Jessica Juarez, Leslie Juarez, Sofia Leon, Jessica Loya, Eimee Meneses Gisselle Nava, Jose Onofre, Caren Pantaleon, Luz Reyes, Katy Sandoval, Yanely Sebastian, Aron Tubilla, Aly Vazquez, Perla Vazquez, Bridget Wyson
- Dr. Paul L. Carmichael Endowment - Caren Pantaleon, Isabella Escobar
- Elks Scholarship - Noah Canada, Sage Adler, Thomas Marchetti
- Joseph James Morelli Scholarships - Boden Parkinson, Jagger Nyce, James Sykes
- Mountain Town Music Scholarships - Nina Zipnick, Phineas Hailey, Dante LaBelle
- Riley Hancey Memorial Scholarships - Lena Klein, Bridget Lane
- PEO Star Scholarship - Salem Hull, Nina Zipnick
- Gallery Mar Art Scholarship - Phoebe Finkle
- Class of 2024 Senior Student Service Awards - Charlie Sims, Sofie Neff, Riley Strople, Montana Burack