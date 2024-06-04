Park City businesses and families award $200,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors

Thanks to the generosity of Park City businesses, organizations and families, the high school boasts a range of college scholarships for seniors to apply for each year. Seniors can apply for up to four scholarships in a variety of categories including sports, art, music and more.

Scholarship Advisor Pepper Elliot said about one-fourth of the Class of 2024, or 120 students, received around $200,000 in scholarships.

Some scholarships are connected to organizations, like a $2,200 scholarship from the Park City Artist Association for a student aiming to become a professional artist. Local families create others to honor a loved one, like the $2,000 Ryan Mitchell Memorial Music Scholarship and the $1,000 Grant Seaver Memorial Scholarship which honors an empathetic and fun-loving Park City student who passed away young. There are also alumni scholarships for students who attended various area elementary schools and scholarships specifically for young women.

Elliot said families and businesses determine the scholarship parameters and can choose winning students or have the counseling committee make selections.

“The greatest thing is when the donors receive the applicants, I think, from the students, because they get to read their stories and read about their future plans, and all of that, and it's very touching,” she said.

During an award ceremony Tuesday morning, many donors presented students with their awards. Cami Richardson from Summit Pride said she presented Karla Solano Solorio with the $1,000 inclusivity scholarship.

“As I introduced myself, I said, out loud, ‘Happy Pride Month!’" Richardson said. "It was amazing the reception that I was greeted with, it was really encouraging.”

Elliot said other donors told touching stories about the person the scholarship honors.

She said the school is also always open to adding new scholarships.

“It's wonderful when people call me in the fall to want to set up a new scholarship from their family or from their business to be able to support the education of our youth here in Park City,” Elliot said.

Below is a full list of scholarship recipients:

