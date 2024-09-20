Colorado Early Colleges to vote on offering former Park City School District Superintendent a job

Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea announced her retirement in a letter to district employees Sept. 16.

In August, Colorado Early Colleges named Gildea as the sole finalist for its top position. In a June cover letter, she expressed “enthusiastic interest” in the role and a willingness to relocate to Colorado.

The school network’s governing board will discuss the vote in a closed session and make an official vote in an open session.

KPCW will have an update later today on the board’s decision.

The Park City School District Board named Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine as the interim superintendent.