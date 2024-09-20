© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado Early Colleges to vote on offering former Park City School District Superintendent a job

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:16 PM MDT
Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea speaks at the ribbon cutting for the McPolin Elementary preschool.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea speaks at the ribbon cutting for the McPolin Elementary preschool.

A K-12 charter school network will decide whether to appoint Gildea as the organization’s chief executive officer.

Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea announced her retirement in a letter to district employees Sept. 16.

In August, Colorado Early Colleges named Gildea as the sole finalist for its top position. In a June cover letter, she expressed “enthusiastic interest” in the role and a willingness to relocate to Colorado.

The school network’s governing board will discuss the vote in a closed session and make an official vote in an open session.

KPCW will have an update later today on the board’s decision.

The Park City School District Board named Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine as the interim superintendent.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller