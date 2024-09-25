Park City School District offers community education courses for locals of all ages

The Park City School District has provided a variety of community education courses since 1998. This fall it’s offering culinary, fitness, language, leisure and art classes for all ages.

Leisure Learning Coordinator Jane Toly said most of the classes are in the newly completed community learning centers at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementaries .

“We've built these new centers at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin, and they're preschool during the day and community education at night, and they're beautiful, and we're super excited for the public to come out and experience that,” she said.

Toly highlighted some of the new options for students both young and young at heart. One is meant to help those eligible for Medicare navigate their options. Two others are the result of a partnership with Weeping Rose Floral. The classes teach students how to create fall and winter-themed decorations.

“We like to promote small businesses and help them grow,” Toly said.

Storytelling coach John Davis is teaching a course called “Tell Me A Story” meant to help students master the art.

“Everybody's got a story that's unique to that individual,” Davis said. “But most stories, however, require some thought and care to turn them into great narratives where the audience is sitting on the edge of their chair, and ‘Tell Me a Story’ provides that support.”

Davis said the hardest part is picking the story to tell.

Toly said the district tries to keep class registration fees low. They cover educator and supply costs. Prices vary by course.