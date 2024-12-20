Preschool registration at Park City elementary schools opens Jan. 6

The district announced Friday it will open registration for its 3- and 4-year-old preschool programs on Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. Registration is open until Feb. 7.

Spaces are limited, and the district encourages families to register early to secure their child’s place. Children who turn five by Sept. 5, 2025 are not eligible and residents outside the district’s boundaries cannot apply.

All four of Park City’s elementary schools offer full- and half-day options for 3- and 4-year-olds. Full-day programs run Monday through Thursday from 8:10 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuition is $810 per month or as low as $125 per month for qualifying families.

The half-day programs are Monday through Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Tuition is $400 per month or as low as $100 per month for qualifying families.

There is also an after-school program until 6 p.m. and costs about $400 per month.

The preschool programs will be available at all four district elementary schools. The district debuted new preschools at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools in August and similar renovations and expansions at Parley’s Park and Trailside elementaries are expected to be complete by spring.