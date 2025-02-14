Park City eighth graders compete in annual civics bee, how do you compare?

At the annual Treasure Mountain Junior High civics bee Friday morning, eighth graders easily answered both questions correctly.

The school competition aims to help students study for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s civics test . Passing the test is a required part of the process for immigrants who want to be U.S. citizens. It’s also a high school graduation requirement and in Utah, students take the test in eighth grade.

It’s the third year Treasure social studies teachers have held the civics bee. It starts with classroom competitions with 15 winners advancing to the schoolwide bee.

The contest is similar to a spelling bee. Wearing signs with contestant numbers around their necks, students take turns stepping up to the mic to answer a question.

Kristine Weller / KPCW Treasure Mountian Junior High eighth graders compete in the annual civics bee.

Coco Cracolice said she studied for around 14 hours.

“I studied two sets of 200 flash cards and then two docs that had 100 questions,” she said.

Coco was in the top three with Sofia Strachan and Tucker Brown.

That’s when things started heating up as the crowd of eighth graders cheered for every correct answer.

Tucker and Coco both said the amendments were the hardest to study for, while Sofia thought memorizing the names of Utah’s senators and governor was the most difficult. For other questions, she had some help.

“I really like theater, so like Hamilton the musical really helped me with, like, some of the U.S. history questions,” Sofia said.

Things got especially close when the final three all got the same question wrong: George Washington secured a major victory for the Patriots when he rowed across a river. There is a famous painting of this called “Washington crossing the __________.”

While each was close, none said the right answer: Washington crossing the Delaware.

Coco ended up placing third. She missed this question: “The British hired another European army to support the RedCoats in the Revolutionary War. Which country were these soldiers hired from?” The answer: Germany.

Tucker and Sofia answered a few questions right after that, including “Name a monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC,” to which Tucker correctly answered “The Washington Monument.” The Lincoln Memorial and Jefferson Memorial are also correct answers.

Teachers also threw in a few curveballs, asking some Park City and Treasure Mountain Junior High-specific questions. For example, Sofia correctly answered, “Which Treasure teachers are related by marriage?”

Sofia finished second after she missed a question she said she didn’t study for: Who was the President during 9/11? The answer: George W. Bush, who in fairness, was in office well before Sofia was born.

Tucker answered correctly and was excited to take first place.

“It was really fun, really exciting,” he said. “I was super nervous, everybody cheering against and for me, it was like butterflies in my stomach.”

Tucker received a trophy topped with a globe as a reward. It will be displayed in his social studies class until the next civics bee.

In the end, the competition really seemed to get the kids excited about learning civics facts. Over 94% of Treasure eighth graders passed the U.S. civics test this year.

Treasure will close at the end of the school year, with eighth graders moving to Ecker Hill Middle School and ninth graders to Park City High School. Treasure social studies teacher Casey Ryan said she plans to continue the civics bee at Ecker next year.

And for those still wondering: The five native nations that called Utah home were the Ute, Paiute, Goshute, Shoshone and Navajo and the Federalist Papers were written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison.

