Park City School District board changes meeting format to build community trust

Each month board members hear updates on district happenings through a series of employee reports. Those typically include information on construction progress and operations, teaching and learning programs and the superintendent’s district overview. A Park City High School student also provides a recap of student activities.

Historically most of the reports were read aloud during the meeting.

But new Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman recently told KPCW’s Local News Hour that she and the board have changed that.

“We've just transitioned the structure of our board meetings asking that reports be submitted prior to the public meeting, and included in the consent agenda,” she said. “That way, I can read that report prior to the public meeting as well as our school board members.”

Board Vice President Nick Hill said the goal is to facilitate a more productive discussion. Board members can now read reports before meetings and come prepared with questions.

The board also moved up the public comment period, which was previously held at the end of each meeting. Now, the community input will be heard after the district’s work session — and before any official decisions are made.

Hill said during a January board meeting the change may help build community trust.

“I personally am keen to start with public comment, so we actually demonstrate that we care what the public has to say, rather than at the end of the meeting, after we talked about things and made decisions which has never made any sense,” he said.

The changes are part of efforts to increase transparency and build a better relationship with the public.

During the last year of the previous board’s tenure, many parents expressed their frustration with its members. Hundreds signed a petition urging the board not to renew the previous superintendent’s contract, citing transparency and accountability concerns. The district also signed a resolution in March 2024 to resolve a federal investigation that found over 180 incidents of harassment , and parents were disappointed with the lack of communication.

Three new members were sworn in on Jan. 8, and as a group they’ve been vocal about the need for transparency. Huntsman, appointed Jan. 29 , also emphasized the importance of transparency and community relationship building.

The next board meeting is March 18 at 4 p.m.

