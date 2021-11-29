© 2022 KPCW

Park City

Semi-truck wheel falls off and crashes through car windshield

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published November 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM MST
Park City Fire District Facebook wheel crash 2.jpg
Park City Fire District
/
Westbound semi-truck wheel falls off and rolls into the windshield of an eastbound vehicle. No reported injuries.

A crash on I-80 and a fire in the Snyderville Basin kept holiday emergency crews busy in Summit County this past weekend.

On Sunday, a semi-truck wheel crashed through a driver’s windshield on I-80 near mile marker 177 in Echo Canyon. According to Park City Fire District reports, the car driver had a close call and had he not ducked to his left, the emergency responders said it would have been a very different scene.

There were no injuries reported, although the North Summit Fire District and UHP responded. Images of the car show a shattered windshield caused by the wheel rolling off the westbound semi-truck into the eastbound car. A photo from the accident shows the truck wheel in the back seat and the damaged car roof.

Park City Fire District Instagram Vent Fire Old Ranch Road.PNG
Park City Fire District Instagram
/
Park City Fire District responds with six vehicles to a chimney vent fire on Old Ranch Road

Also, over the weekend, at about 5 PM on Sunday, the Park City Fire District sent a half dozen emergency vehicles to a chimney fire in a vent cap in a home on Old Ranch Road. The Park City Fire District response included three engines, two medical ambulances, one truck, and Battalion 3. The fire did not extend further than the vent cap of the chimney.

Park City
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
