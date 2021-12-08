Park City to begin accepting city council vacancy applications December 17th

Mayor-Elect Nan Worel is anticipated to formally resign as a Park City Councilor at the December 16th meeting in preparation for her swearing in as mayor in early January. Worel’s resignation will create a vacancy on the council that must be filled.

The city will begin accepting applications for the vacancy the following day. Interested candidates must meet several minimum requirements for holding elected office in Park City.

Candidates must be United States citizens, be at least 18 years old at the time of the next municipal election, must have been living within Park City limits for at least one full calendar year, be registered to vote in Park City, and must not be convicted felons or be classified as mentally incompetent.

The city hosted an informational meeting for potential applicants Tuesday night. Councilor Steve Joyce offered his perspective on what it’s like to serve. Joyce did not run for reelection this year and will conclude his term this year.

“City council is both fun and kind of a pain in the butt for the same reason, which is unusual," he said. "It’s fun because it’s this very broad set of topics that you get to look at. You’re not myopic, dealing with one thing, you’re dealing with budget and land management and planning things and business issues and social equity issues across the board, and the challenge is that requires just a huge amount of knowledge and a huge amount of time to absorb all of that.”

Joyce also stressed the time commitment necessary to be an effective councilor. He told attendees to expect to dedicate an average of 20-30 hours per week to council responsibilities. Along with regular council meetings, those include preparing for meetings, participating in several liaison positions held by each councilor, and regularly meeting with constituents.

Tuesday’s meeting was both in person and streamed online. About 10 people attended in person, 20 on Zoom, and, as of this report, the Facebook stream has been viewed over 200 times.

There were several public figures in attendance Tuesday night, including former mayoral candidate David Dobkin, former city council candidates John Greenfield and Ed Parigian, and Summit County Board of Health Chairman Chris Cherniak. Current planning commissioner Laura Suesser and People’s Health Clinic Executive Director Beth Armstrong also joined the meeting virtually.

City Attorney Margaret Plane detailed the selection process.

“State law is very clear that everyone who applies and meets the minimum requirements gets an interview by the full council in an open and public meeting, and the deliberations cannot be done in closed session,” Plane said.

Plane added that the appointment process differs slightly from normal open meetings law. Normally, the council and mayor can meet in a closed session to discuss someone’s character or competence, but state law says all parts of the appointment process must be done in public.

The application contains 10 long-form questions that the council and mayor will use to evaluate each candidate. The questions do not address specific issues currently before the council, but rather ask more broad questions like what candidates think the role of city government and city council is, and how each candidate is already involved in the community.

Joyce said the council and mayor won’t necessarily be looking for someone they agree with on the issues, but rather for someone they can effectively work with for the next two years.

“Know that this is literally people looking at you going, ‘do I respect this person’s opinion? Do they seem well informed? Do they seem to be able to communicate well? Would they be a good peer to work with?’" said Joyce. "I’m very careful to differentiate that from do they agree with me? That’s not the thing, it’s the other pieces.”

The application window closes at 5pm sharp on January 5th, and two days of interviews are scheduled for January 7th and 11th. The new councilor will be appointed by the four sitting councilors and mayor on January 13th.

The full city council information session is on the Park City government’s Facebook page. A link to more information on the vacancy appointment process and a link to the application is on KPCW.org.

Editor’s note: Summit County Board of Health Chair Chris Cherniak co-hosts a weekly show on KPCW.

