Diversity grants, accessory apartment changes on agenda for final Park City Council meeting of 2021

Thursday’s meeting begins at 4:30 pm with a work session covering the recommendations for the city’s annual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) grants.

Park City is set to award $500,000 to 13 applicants doing work in the DEI space over the next two fiscal years. Park City Manager Matt Dias said the city was targeting a specific type of applicant for the grant money.

“We’re putting money into new programming," Dias said. "This isn’t an existing teacher at a subsidized preschool in town, this is for net new programming to further the initiatives in our community.”

The big winner is the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, which is recommended to receive $100,000 to establish a housing advocacy center. Mountainlands is expected to receive twice as much money as the next highest applicants. The Park City Community Foundation, Park City Seniors, and PC Tots are recommended to receive $50,000 each.

KPCW is also recommended to receive $5,000 for its weekly Cada Domingo radio program.

Later in the evening, the council is also expected to vote on changes to the city’s code for accessory apartments.

The changes, which were given a positive recommendation by the Park City Planning Commission last month, include reducing minimum square footage requirements and increasing the number of units allowed in certain areas. The adjustments are aimed at increasing the number of long-term rental units available in the city.

The changes were first presented to the council earlier in December, and Dias said the council only wanted to see minor tweaks to the language before taking a vote.

“Park City is daily permissive when it comes to accessory apartments, and we have a lot of these around our community," he said. "Most people probably don’t even know that they’re there … [city council] basically took the state code, put everything into it that we could to make it stringent at a local level, took planning commission’s recommendation and made two changes at the last minute. Staff is coming back to revisit those with the mayor and council and we hope to get more feedback.”

Councilor and Mayor-Elect Nann Worel is also expected to formally resign her seat on the council before her inauguration as mayor in early January.

Thursday’s meeting will be both in person at City Hall and online via Zoom and Park City government’s Facebook page. A link to the complete agenda can be found here.