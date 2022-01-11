© 2022 KPCW

Police presence increased at Summit County Health Department after concerning voicemail

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published January 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST
Summit County Health
Summit County Health Department
/
Summit County Health Department

A disgruntled parent allegedly said they intended to come face to face with Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant.

According to Park City Police, the Summit County Health Department received a concerning voicemail Sunday. A disgruntled parent allegedly said they intended to come face to face with Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant on Monday, January 10th.

In response, the police department has increased patrols in the Quinns Junction area during the health department’s business hours.

Health Department Communications Director Derek Siddoway told KPCW the increased patrols were a precautionary measure due to the hostile nature of the voicemail. He added that no specific threats were made in the call.

In response to the rapid omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, Summit County implemented a county-wide mask mandate for public indoor spaces on January 7th. The mandate will be in place until February 21st. The mandate was enacted by Bondurant and Summit County Manager Tom Fisher with powers granted to them by the Summit County Council.

Park City
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins