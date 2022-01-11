Police presence increased at Summit County Health Department after concerning voicemail

According to Park City Police, the Summit County Health Department received a concerning voicemail Sunday. A disgruntled parent allegedly said they intended to come face to face with Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant on Monday, January 10th.

In response, the police department has increased patrols in the Quinns Junction area during the health department’s business hours.

Health Department Communications Director Derek Siddoway told KPCW the increased patrols were a precautionary measure due to the hostile nature of the voicemail. He added that no specific threats were made in the call.

In response to the rapid omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, Summit County implemented a county-wide mask mandate for public indoor spaces on January 7th. The mandate will be in place until February 21st. The mandate was enacted by Bondurant and Summit County Manager Tom Fisher with powers granted to them by the Summit County Council.