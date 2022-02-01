© 2022 KPCW

Two Park City Police officers honored by NAACP

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST
Police NAACP
Park City Police Department
/
Park City Officer Jim Foust and Sergeant Zach Nakaishi received the First Responders Award from the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP.

The officers received the First Responders Award from the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP.

Park City Officer Jim Foust and Sergeant Zach Nakaishi received the First Responders Award from the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP at the organization’s Dr. Martin Luther King Day annual luncheon.

According to the announcement, Foust and Nakaishi responded to a fire at an apartment complex last November 21st. Foust arrived on the scene before the fire department and realized that his fire extinguisher wouldn't be enough to put out the fire. He then decided to evacuate the resident and her dogs as quickly as possible.

Nakaishi arrived shortly after and the two began knocking on the doors of the other units at the complex. The evacuated resident then re-entered her apartment to try and save her cat. Nakaishi ran after her and was able to grab both the resident and her cat and bring them to safety.

The NAACP said Officer Foust's and Sergeant Nakaishi's actions that day saved the resident, her pets, and potentially many others in the building.

The First Responders award is given annually and recognizes local first responders for the work they do to protect and serve the public.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW.
