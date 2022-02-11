Mayor Nann Worel says Park City has “studied things to death” and is ready for action on pressing issues

The Park City Council used this week’s two-day retreat as an opportunity to get up to speed with the major city departments as it settles into a new year.

Over the next few months, the council will take a closer look at topics like city events, transportation, housing, and its priorities for the year. It is also expected to give specific direction on those topics to city staff.

The council also received a thorough briefing on the city’s finances and budgeting process. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said that will allow the council to form opinions on various city programs with an eye toward how the cost would affect the city’s finances.

“All of those will take place at the same time we’re in the budgeting process," Worel said. "Staff got a great overview from the budget team and the finance team on the city’s finances and how we budget. I’m excited that the council is going into this budget season prepared.”

Ideas suggested by the council this week included an emergency housing fund that would allow the city to act quickly and purchase homes for affordable housing in Park City’s feverish market. A building moratorium in Park City was also suggested. Both of those items are expected to be debated this spring.

During her campaign for mayor, Worel pledged to “hit the ground running” on pressing issues like housing and transportation. But taking on a new role at city hall with three of the five councilors brand new, Worel said she wanted to take the first month of her administration a little slower. She said she thinks the council is in a much better place after the retreat.

“I think that you can’t expect the council to move quickly if they don’t have the background to be able to do that," she said. "They need to understand how did we get here and what has already been tried and what are we looking forward to. I think we’re going to see a lot more nimbleness on the part of the city.”

Issues like traffic, a lack of housing, and increasing commercial development are not new to Park City. Worel said the time for research is over, now it’s time for the council to act.

“There’s certainly different opinions on things, but together, they’re ready to move forward and they don’t want to spend a whole lot of time studying things," said Worel. "We’ve studied things to death.”

The first work session is scheduled for March 3rd, where the council is expected to review the city’s vision and priorities.

The recordings of the council retreat can be found here.