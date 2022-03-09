Park City Planning Commission to consider Sommet Blanc application Wednesday

The Sommet Blanc project on Marsac Avenue plans to build 39 residential units and a 3,900 square foot restaurant at the base of the Ruby Express chairlift at Deer Valley Resort.

The developer, Sommet Blanc Residences LLC, wants to amend the 2007 Flagstaff Development Agreement in order to build the units and is asking for an exception to the city’s land management code to squeeze in a few extra feet of building height.

The planning commission has held meetings on this project since March of 2021, and one of the main sticking points has been access to Twisted Branch Road, a private street that parallels SR 224 to the top of Empire Pass.

The Sommet Blanc developer contends that there is no connection between the Sommet Blanc project and the status of the road since they have different owners, but according to a city report, an owner’s agreement grants Sommet Blanc residents access to the private road.

At a meeting in February, city staff suggested making a condition of approval that if Twisted Branch Road were to be made public in the future, Sommet Blanc would not object. The developer agreed to that condition.

Twisted Branch Road has been a frequent topic of discussion for people concerned about the safety of upper SR 224. The road is steep with large drop offs that critics say is a disaster waiting to happen. Recent accidents on the road involving dump trucks have further spurred those worries.

According to a staff report, the city does not know if UDOT plans to alter SR 224 and says any discussions would have to involve the Twisted Branch property owner, REDUS, which is the development arm of Wells Fargo Bank.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30pm.