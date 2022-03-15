Park City Council and Planning Commission to hold joint meeting Tuesday

Tuesday’s meeting starts with a discussion of the 2022 priorities for the city’s land management code.

According to a staff report, the city has made several changes to the code since 2020 in order to make progress in areas like affordable housing, sustainability, and transit connectivity.

Tuesday’s discussion is to update the council and planning commission on changes that are still in progress like waterwise landscaping and the city’s short-range transit plan.

The process of updating the city’s general plan will also start, which is expected to be complete by 2024.

The second item on the agenda is the Snow Park base development project at Deer Valley. The council and planning commission will discuss Deer Valley’s proposal to take over a portion of Deer Valley Drive for its transit and traffic circulation plan. Some Deer Valley residents have voiced concerns about the resort’s proposal.

Public comments will be heard for both agenda items. The meeting starts at 5pm at city hall and will also be streamed online.