Park City Council and Planning Commission to hold joint meeting Tuesday

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT
Park City Hall winter
Leslie Thatcher
/

The Park City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting tonight to discuss the city’s land management code and general plan, as well as Deer Valley’s proposal to develop the Snow Park base area.

Tuesday’s meeting starts with a discussion of the 2022 priorities for the city’s land management code.

According to a staff report, the city has made several changes to the code since 2020 in order to make progress in areas like affordable housing, sustainability, and transit connectivity.

Tuesday’s discussion is to update the council and planning commission on changes that are still in progress like waterwise landscaping and the city’s short-range transit plan.

The process of updating the city’s general plan will also start, which is expected to be complete by 2024.

The second item on the agenda is the Snow Park base development project at Deer Valley. The council and planning commission will discuss Deer Valley’s proposal to take over a portion of Deer Valley Drive for its transit and traffic circulation plan. Some Deer Valley residents have voiced concerns about the resort’s proposal.

Public comments will be heard for both agenda items. The meeting starts at 5pm at city hall and will also be streamed online.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW.
