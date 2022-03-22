Art and music join forces to bring community together

Park City Gallery Association Co-president Becca McHaas said having live music at some galleries is a new element to monthly events they’ve hosted for years. Participating art galleries stay open late on the last Friday of each month, but this week’s event is unique.

“We've got six galleries on Main, and then we also have Julie Nester over there on Bonanza and Iron Horse that will be open. And then we have a little tour at the Kimball Art Center, going from six to seven. So, we've got eight participating gallery association members that will have some live tunes.”

McHaas said parkcitygalleryassociation.com has all the details about the super stroll. They’re hoping to attract visitors and have placed flyers around town, and they’ve got brochures and maps at hotels.

“We're going to have a wide variety of not only the visual but music too, so it's going to be interesting to see people bring our communities together that don't necessarily overlap and see kind of everybody get out of their bubbles a little bit.”

Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards coordinated scheduling the bands with the galleries participating in the stroll. He said it’s always “cooler” to have live music and gave a run-down of Friday’s lineup.

“Julie Nester’s Gallery will see The Proper Way, Cam Gallagher Trio at Trove Gallery, Taylor Lacy at the Summit Gallery, Small House Strings at Montgomery Lee Gallery, JD Rouillard at the Susan Meyer gallery.”

The stroll is Friday, March 25, from 6 to 9 pm. The list of participating galleries and where bands will be performing is at parkcitygalleryassociation.com.

Mountain Town Music plans a busy live music schedule around town for summer, with hundreds of performances scheduled. Find more information at mountaintownmusic.org.