Park City Film rolls back all COVID-19 precautions

Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang says business will return to pre-pandemic normalcy this weekend.

“Now that we are in the low transmission level, and in concert with our house theaters across the country, and cultural venues, we are relaxing our COVID protections as of tomorrow, March 25,” Wang said. “So, we'll have full capacity of all our screenings. And of course, while we continue to encourage audience members to get vaccinated against COVID and wear masks, they were no longer requiring that folks do so in order to attend our films.”

Until now, the nonprofit has required that all audience members be vaccinated against COVID and show proof of vaccination upon entry. Masks were required at all times while inside the theater, unless actively eating or drinking. Wang says they will continue to watch the transmission level.

“We'll continue with the masking on the staffing side for the time being,” Wang said, “and of course, keep a close eye on what's going on around us as it pertains to COVID to see if we need to implement, you know, reinstitute some of those measures. But for right now, things are looking pretty good. And we want to be responsive to that and certainly, the feedback that we've been receiving from some of our community members about when we'll be relaxing our protocols. So, here we are back to pre-COVID times. So hopefully that’ll be the case for a while.”

This weekend’s film is “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” – the first film from Bhutan to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. All educators are offered free tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday’s screenings. Bring your educator ID to the box office or pre-register online at parkcityfilm.org.