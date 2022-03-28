Learn the ins and outs of policing with Park City Police Department's Citizen's Academy

The Park City Police Department designs the Citizens Police Academy program as a way for the community to learn about local policing. Anyone over 18 and without a criminal background is eligible to participate. The program starts May 4 and runs through July 6, once a week on Wednesday evenings.

Park City Police Officer Terry Knechtel said they have 20 spots available, and those who are selected will have a range of experiences during the 11-week program. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings for approximately three hours. There is a one-day session held on a Saturday during the course.

“We’re bringing in the SWAT team. We do a canine demonstration. We go over traffic stops, traffic laws, use of force. We bring them into the range so they have the opportunity to fire some of the weapons that we use. We cover law and domestic violence, and various other things. We give them a jail tour.

Knechtel said participants would go to the shooting range and fire various weapons. Because some people could be restricted with firearms, all participants will undergo a criminal background check.

“Well, a standard sidearm, a couple of different type of patrol rifles, an AR 15, 12-gauge shotgun.”

Knechtel said people’s perspectives on law enforcement practices are commonly defined by what they see on TV or in movies. He said the feedback from past participants is positive and sometimes inspires people in other ways.

“They love it. They go in there with the perception of what law enforcement is from movies and what they hear. And then they get to experience it. And so, it's like, this isn't what I expected. And no, it's not, but hopefully, it was a positive experience, and it gives them an idea of whether they want to be a police officer and get into law enforcement.”

Citizens Police Academy applications are online at parkcity.org or can be picked up at the Park City Police Department at 2060 Park Avenue.

There is no cost, and all supplies will be provided. The academy requires a commitment to attend most weekly classes and the Saturday class. There may be light physical activity at times, but nothing strenuous. Participants can also plan on a graduation ceremony at the end of the program.