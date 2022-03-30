Peace House hosts Sundance Film Festival movie about domestic violence

“Herself” is a drama starring Clare Dunne, who plays a single mother of two young children facing threats from her violent ex-husband. The film was selected for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

According to Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber, the film details the trauma that a mother and her young children live with and their efforts to take control over their lives.

“It's an amazing film. It really tells the story of someone who's been affected by domestic violence and all the challenges that they face in overcoming that trauma. And in this film, the woman is empowered and does overcome all of her challenges and it has such a beautiful ending. And so, if you've ever wondered why, it's so difficult to move on, this is a great film to come and see.”

Utah Film Studios and Crandall Capital are sponsoring the event, making it cost-free for everyone. A panel discussion follows the screening. Tauber said the panel consists of two employees from the Peace House who have experience working with people recovering from violence-related trauma.

“Ashley Berry, who is our director of housing at Peace House. She was a longtime shelter director and now oversees transitional housing and shelter, and Emma Zevallos, who is our new prevention education, awareness director.”

Tauber said it’s common for domestic violence victims to not see a way out of their struggles as they try to find social support and safe housing. She said domestic violence creates emotional trauma for children and adults, and this story tells how one family copes.

“The way that she is able to overcome that and thrive in the end is really the story that we want people to know that there can be a happy ending. There is something at the end.”

The film is rated R for violence and language. It’s showing on Thursday at the Santy at 7 p.m. KPCW’s Leslie Thatcher will moderate a panel discussion following the screening. Register to attend the movie by going to peacehouse.org and clicking the Events tab.

April is child abuse prevention and sexual assault awareness month. Peace House will next show the film “Surviving Sex Trafficking” at the Santy on April 28.