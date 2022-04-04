Parkite Mikayla Willis returns home after serious ski crash

A GoFundMe campaign began last month to help with Mikayla Willis’s medical bills after she crashed while competing in a freeride competition in Big Sky.

Eric Praetorius, Willis’s ski coach for many years and a friend of the family, says she was life-flighted twice and was in ICU in Billings.

According to the GoFundMe update, Willis sustained severe head and back injuries, but she is home on her path to recovery.

Willis lives in Park City and grew up part of the Wasatch ski community. She was competing in the Freeride World Finals in Big Sky and had taken 1st place in the qualifiers when she crashed in the finals run on March 23rd.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $150,000 to help with the medical expenses. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised $133,787.

