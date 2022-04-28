Park City planners, Round Valley abutters discuss pros and cons of possible new trail

The proposal is to build a beginner trail loop in Round Valley called Big Easy, including the 1.5-mile Big Easy Trail already built in 2020. It would run from near the Quinn’s trailhead past the hospital, all the way to the existing section at the northern end of the valley. On the other side of the valley, it would stretch around most of the existing trails and connect to the Round Valley Way trailhead.

At the public meeting Thursday, Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken said there were some community concerns about whether the new trail would attract more cars where traffic is already heavy.

“I think we've got actually kind of a good problem on our hands,” she said. “This is an amazing amenity that we have here in Park City, it's kind of like our Central Park. I don't really see this as a two sided issue, but just that, ‘Yes, we love this Round Valley. Yes, we want trails to accommodate all the different users. But we have a parking issue at the same time. And can we solve that problem at the same time?’”

Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said the new trail would reduce crowding on other trails and be designated for fat-tire bikes during the winter, leaving other trails for cross-country skiing.

Meeche White of the National Ability Center said a wider trail for all rider levels would benefit people involved with her organization.

Deters acknowledged traffic is a major point of concern but said adding a new trail similar to others that already exist there wouldn’t necessarily increase visitation.

Patter Birsic is president of the Fairway Hills Homeowners Association, representing homes near the Round Valley Way trailhead parking area. She said the traffic problem in her neighborhood is already severe and cautioned against doing anything that might worsen the situation.

“The parking is horrendous,” Birsic said. “I walk by, and fire hydrants are blocked, people's driveways are blocked, mailboxes. There's no consideration by a lot of people that park.”

Susan Phillips, a homeowner on Silver Cloud Drive, said although no parking signs are posted, people routinely park on both sides of the road, and no one enforces violations.

She added that if the area doesn’t already have many beginner trails, it’s likely the new one would attract newcomers.

Deters said a focus is to improve parking enforcement. Park City recently brought on two part-time rangers who would handle that, and he hopes to make them full-time employees.

Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District Director Dana Jones also chimed in to say the enforcement issue should improve soon. She said Basin Recreation has two full-time rangers and is seeking another part-time one.

Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith brought up that the design included access to five of the area’s six trailheads, so visitors wouldn’t be concentrated on any one of them.

Former Park City Planning Commission Chair Adam Strachan said in his experience, city code prioritizes trails over parking concerns. He said it’s unlikely that parking worries could derail a project like the proposed Big Easy Trail.

Milliken delayed a decision because the planning office had received numerous electronic comments shortly before the meeting without time to include them in agenda materials. The planning department will make a final decision at the next administrative public hearing on May 12.

