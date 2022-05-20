© 2022 KPCW

Tryouts starting for youth soccer

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT
Future soccer stars, time to limber up: the Park City Soccer Club begins team tryouts next week.

Tryouts, which the Park City Soccer Club calls player placements, begin Monday and run through the next two weeks. Those will be held Monday and Tuesday May 23-24 at Trailside Elementary School for kids born in 2011 through 2016. There’s a rain date of Wednesday the 26th.

The following week, Tuesday and Wednesday May 31 and June 1, are tryouts for kids born in 2004 through 2010. That’s also at Trailside, with a rain date of June 2.

Shelly Gillwald, the club’s executive director, said more than 600 kids participate each year, and that number is growing. She expects to build 34 teams for the coming season’s competitive program.

The cost to participate ranges from $1200 per year at younger ages to $1600 per year for older players.

Visit Parkcitysoccer.org for registration forms and details.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
