Tryouts starting for youth soccer

Tryouts, which the Park City Soccer Club calls player placements, begin Monday and run through the next two weeks. Those will be held Monday and Tuesday May 23-24 at Trailside Elementary School for kids born in 2011 through 2016. There’s a rain date of Wednesday the 26th.

The following week, Tuesday and Wednesday May 31 and June 1, are tryouts for kids born in 2004 through 2010. That’s also at Trailside, with a rain date of June 2.

Shelly Gillwald, the club’s executive director, said more than 600 kids participate each year, and that number is growing. She expects to build 34 teams for the coming season’s competitive program.

The cost to participate ranges from $1200 per year at younger ages to $1600 per year for older players.

Visit Parkcitysoccer.org for registration forms and details.