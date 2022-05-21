© 2022 KPCW

Park City seeks to fill vacancies on city planning boards and commissions

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published May 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM MDT
Park City Hall
Sean Higgins
/
Park City Municipal is looking for interested residents to apply for open seats on community boards and commissions related to city planning.

If you want to help shape what Park City will look like in the future, city hall wants to hear from you. Two seats on the influential Park City Planning Commission will be opening up.

Commissioner Doug Thimm announced he intends to resign from the commission at the end of May and John Phillips has announced that he does not intend to seek another term on the commission after his current term expires in July.

In addition to Thimm and Phillips, Commissioners John Kenworthy and Laura Suesser intend to seek another term on the commission this year.

It’s not just the planning commission that is looking for applicants. The city’s historic preservation board and board of adjustment are also seeking dedicated residents looking to serve the community.

The historic preservation board is charged with preserving the historic mining town feel of Park City through the city’s land management code and design guidelines. The board of adjustment hears appeals on zoning decisions and decides on their outcomes.

Mayor Nann Worel says “These impactful positions represent an exciting opportunity for residents to serve their community while helping ensure that Park City’s future remains sustainable, livable, and unique.”

Planning commissioners and community board members are appointed by the Park City Council after an application and interview process.

Interested residents can find more information about the boards and commissions and a link to apply here.

