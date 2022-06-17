© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Governments, post offices, liquor stores to close Monday for Juneteenth

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT
DABS Juneteenth.jpg
Alexander Cramer
/
KPCW
State liquor stores are among many entities closing Monday for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is this Sunday, and it’s being observed by many organizations on Monday.

Those who have official business to take care of — or a need to visit a liquor store this weekend — might want to plan ahead for closures. State liquor stores, post offices and local governments are shutting their doors Monday to observe Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a state and federal holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865,when a group of enslaved people in Texas were emancipated by Union soldiers. That day was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that legally freed enslaved people held in Confederate states.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday June 17, 2021, and a Utah holiday earlier this year.

Local libraries are also marking the day. The Park City Library held a Juneteenth story time this week and will be closed Sunday the 19th. It will also close at 3 p.m. Monday. The Summit County libraries will be closed Monday. Other businesses, like grocery stores, will remain open.

There are Juneteenth celebrations planned in larger cities on the Wasatch Front. Park City Councilor Max Doilney said he would attend some events this weekend to celebrate the progress the country has made. He addressed the holiday during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“I'm going to go with my quote, this one's from Barack Obama. ‘Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory or an acceptance of the way things are. It's a celebration of progress. It's an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible, and there is still so much work to do,’” Doilney said.

Doilney said he looks forward to seeing what Park City plans in the future.

Park City
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer