Affordable Housing strategies, Deer Valley ski lift in front of Park City Planning Commission this week

Wednesday’s meeting starts with a work session on new requirements for how Park City reports its affordable housing plans to the state.

Counties and municipalities in Utah have been required to adopt a housing element to its respective general plans since 2019. The Utah Legislature then passed HB 462 this spring and changed how municipalities need to report those affordable housing plans to the state.

Some of the changes are minor, like moving the deadline to submit an annual housing report to the state up to October 1 from December 1, but others are more extensive.

For example, cities without transit infrastructure that occupy a separate right of way, called fixed-guideway transit, need to select at least three affordable housing strategies from a list of 24 options proposed by the state. Strategies include things like rezoning land for more density, reducing or eliminating minimum parking requirements at new developments, or implementing a mortgage assistance program.

According to a staff report, Park City plans to adopt five strategies from that list. Adopting five strategies will give Park City priority when the city is considered for funds from various state and federal grant programs. The planning commission will help choose those strategies before they are finalized by the city council later this year.

Later in the agenda, the planning commission will also consider a conditional use permit for Deer Valley Resort to move and reconstruct the Burns ski lift and adjust the location of the Lower Little Stick ski run.

The changes are part of an $11 million investment in the resort’s beginner ski area at the Snow Park base that was announced this spring.

The planning commission is also expected to approve an action letter making last week’s decision to grant an appeal of lift upgrades at Park City Mountain Resort final.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5:30pm in the Park City Council Chambers at 445 Marsac Avenue. The meeting will also be streamed online via Zoom.

A link to the full agenda and how to participate is here.