Judge denies travel request from attorney facing felony charges

Joe Wrona is facing first-degree felony charges alleging he raped a woman earlier this year. Wrona’s attorney Greg Skordas says his client denies the allegations and is waiting for his day in court.

On Monday, Skordas requested Wrona’s passport be returned so he could take a long-planned international trip.

Summit County prosecutor Joseph Hill objected to the request, and 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik denied it. Hill said the county continues to be concerned that Wrona is a flight risk.

KPCW / Attorney Joe Wrona pictured in the KPCW studios in 2016.

Skordas said Wrona has cooperated with the Summit County Attorney’s Office for months on this case and has taken international trips during that time, demonstrating that he does not intend to flee the country.

Wrona has not entered an official plea; his initial appearance is scheduled July 11.

The charges allege Wrona entered the condominium where the woman lived, yelled at her for something she had done previously, then raped the woman because he wanted to humiliate her. Prosecutors further allege DNA evidence collected from the woman matches Wrona’s DNA profile.

Skordas has said that no rape or sexual assault occurred and that explanations exist for the presence of the DNA.

Wrona has represented prominent local clients including businessmen, an Olympic champion and neighborhood groups in criminal and civil cases.

Wrona is also a former chairman of the board of trustees of KPCW’s parent company.

Wrona was not arrested and remains free.