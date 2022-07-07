Hope Alliance receives $45,000 grant from Women’s Giving Fund

About 300 fund members packed the Red Pine Lodge and the lawn in front of it for barbecue, watermelon mojitos and snacks – and the big reveal of who had won its major grant for 2022.

After a monthlong voting process, Park City non-profit The Hope Alliance emerged as the winner, getting a grant of $45,000.

The Hope Alliance’s goal is to bring vision care to people at home and worldwide. Executive Director Diane Bernhardt said the Hope Alliance will use the grant to expand vision care to uninsured women and girls in Summit County by adding additional medical staff to their team.

In line with the organization’s mission statement, women and girls will receive prescription glasses and eye care to be able to more fully engage in life, learning, and work.

It’s a challenge that disproportionately affects females.

"Women account for two thirds of blindness and visual impairment," she said. "Women live longer than men so there's a higher likelihood of having an age-related disease like macular degeneration and and women have issues that men just don't worry about like having babies having menopause

EATS Park City and SOS Outreach were also finalists. Fund members who were moved by their projects were encouraged to give directly to them.

The Women’s Giving Fund is a Park City Community Foundation initiative. It was formed in 2014 and now has 1,800 members. Since its inception it’s granted nearly $300,000 to local organizations that support and empower women and children. Women become members for life by donating $1,000.

Find more information about the women's giving fund here.