Former Vice President Mike Pence hits Park City

Mike Pence visited Deer Valley Thursday afternoon and was the day’s marquee speaker during a three-day forum that’s being hosted by The Reagan Institute. He is the highest-ranking official scheduled for the forum.

Utah Rep. Blake Moore, who handily prevailed in a primary race against two challengers last month, was at the forum. Moore represents Utah’s First Congressional District, including Summit County, and is seeking a second term.

Moore said Pence’s remarks at the forum were general, and that he touched on the events of January 6th, calling the day a tragic event that must never happen again. Pence did not discuss the Jan 6th hearings now underway.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Pence was also slated to hold a fundraiser for Utah Rep. Burgess Owens Thursday evening.