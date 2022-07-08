© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Former Vice President Mike Pence hits Park City

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT
Pence Border
Matt York/AP
/
AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks on border security following a border tour, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in town Thursday for a couple of tightly scheduled events.

Mike Pence visited Deer Valley Thursday afternoon and was the day’s marquee speaker during a three-day forum that’s being hosted by The Reagan Institute. He is the highest-ranking official scheduled for the forum.

Utah Rep. Blake Moore, who handily prevailed in a primary race against two challengers last month, was at the forum. Moore represents Utah’s First Congressional District, including Summit County, and is seeking a second term.

Moore said Pence’s remarks at the forum were general, and that he touched on the events of January 6th, calling the day a tragic event that must never happen again. Pence did not discuss the Jan 6th hearings now underway.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Pence was also slated to hold a fundraiser for Utah Rep. Burgess Owens Thursday evening.

Tags

Park City 2022 Elections
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger