© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Mountain biker airlifted from Deer Valley Saturday after crash

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT
dv heli.jpeg
Credit Eric Anderson
/
Park City Fire District
An Airmed helicopter hovers above a Deer Valley landing surface near the Snow Park Lodge and parking area.

A mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital Saturday evening.

The mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered multiple broken bones, according to a Park City Police dispatcher.

Deer Valley bike patrollers requested assistance from the Park City Fire District and an Airmed helicopter. The biker was flown to the hospital in stable condition.

According to Park City Fire Information Officer Michelle Anderson, the rider was in the lower mountain area near the Snow Park Lodge and parking lot.

The biker’s name has not been released.

Park City Police reported two more mountain bike injuries that required emergency response Saturday.

One happened at Utah Olympic Park, where a biker suffered heat stroke and was taken to the hospital. Temperatures in Park City reached 90 degrees Saturday.

In another crash that happened in Oakley on Weber Canyon Road, two cyclists collided. Neither biker suffered major injuries.

Park City
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter