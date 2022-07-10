Mountain biker airlifted from Deer Valley Saturday after crash

The mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered multiple broken bones, according to a Park City Police dispatcher.

Deer Valley bike patrollers requested assistance from the Park City Fire District and an Airmed helicopter. The biker was flown to the hospital in stable condition.

According to Park City Fire Information Officer Michelle Anderson, the rider was in the lower mountain area near the Snow Park Lodge and parking lot.

The biker’s name has not been released.

Park City Police reported two more mountain bike injuries that required emergency response Saturday.

One happened at Utah Olympic Park, where a biker suffered heat stroke and was taken to the hospital. Temperatures in Park City reached 90 degrees Saturday.

In another crash that happened in Oakley on Weber Canyon Road, two cyclists collided. Neither biker suffered major injuries.