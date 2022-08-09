National Ability Centers breaks ground on new mountain center

The nonprofit National Ability Center is moving out of its double-wide trailer at the resort base to a brand new two-story, 9,400 square foot building that should be finished by next summer.

The ADA-accessible building will provide a new home for the organization’s adaptive ski and snowboard programs. The NAC has operated out of the trailer since 1999.

NAC CEO Danny Glasser told KPCW that a new home has been a long time coming.

“It’s the fulfillment of a long, long dream of the NAC to get to this moment in time," Glasser said. "For me personally, the last year - the first questions I got from almost everyone when I got here was - ‘What are we going to do about the mountain center?’ And to find ourselves today here breaking ground, I couldn’t be prouder.”

The $6.5 million McGrath Family Mountain Center will allow the NAC to consolidate all of its equipment in one place. The space will also include locker rooms for competitive athletes and instructors, along with a reception area and office space.

Love Communications / A rendering of the NAC's new mountain center.

The NAC first presented plans for the Mountain Center in 2016 when Park City Mountain changed hands from Powdr Corp. to Vail Resorts.

Park City Mountain donated the land, roughly half an acre, for the new center.

PCMR VP and Chief Operating Officer Deidre Walsh, who started at the resort in 2007, said seeing people of all abilities active on the mountain has long been a source of joy.

“What an incredible day to see the NAC, have this come to life, and know that all the great work that you have done for this community will continue and continue to create transformative experiences for all,” Walsh said.

Alan Richards with Big D Signature, the construction firm behind the project, said the area will be fenced off during the winter and they plan to minimize their footprint in order to not disrupt the traffic flow of the resort.

