Power outage scheduled for Park City on Friday

KPCW
Published August 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM MDT
power-outage.jpg

The largest impact of the power outage will be in the Ontario Avenue area in Old Town.

Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a power outage in Park City on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Park City Police Department said that the largest impact will be in the Ontario Avenue area; however, other parts of the city could also experience outages.

According to the company, the shutoff is necessary to make system upgrades.

For more information, call Rocky Mountain Power at 888-221-7070 (reference #8194357) or visit www.rockymountainpower.net/outage.

