© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Broken Park Meadows fire hydrant is slowly on the mend

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM MDT
broken fire hydrant.jpg
KPCW
/
KPCW
A broken fire hydrant in the Park Meadows neighborhood is in line for repair. The public works department is on the case but says the parts to repair it are on backorder due to the world wide shipping delays.

A fire hydrant in Park Meadows has been out of service for weeks. But don’t call the fire department - they don’t ‘do’ fire hydrants. 

A bright yellow sign that reads “out of service” hangs on a broken fire hydrant in the Park Meadows neighborhood. It’s located on the south side of Little Kate past Lucky John and has been broken for at least two weeks.

Fire hydrants are synonymous with fire engines and fire fighters. But according to Clayton Scrivner, a spokesperson for Park City Municipal, when a fire hydrant is broken the place to call is the city’s public works department.

Scrivner says that public works is aware of the Park Meadows fire hydrant and is working to repair it. The parts have been ordered, but as with many items in the world they’re taking longer due to the pandemic slowdown.

According to Scrivner there are enough fire hydrants in the area to put out a fire if that need arises before it’s fixed.

To report a broken fire hydrant, call public works at 435-615-5305.

Park City
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan