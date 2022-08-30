Broken Park Meadows fire hydrant is slowly on the mend

A bright yellow sign that reads “out of service” hangs on a broken fire hydrant in the Park Meadows neighborhood. It’s located on the south side of Little Kate past Lucky John and has been broken for at least two weeks.

Fire hydrants are synonymous with fire engines and fire fighters. But according to Clayton Scrivner, a spokesperson for Park City Municipal, when a fire hydrant is broken the place to call is the city’s public works department.

Scrivner says that public works is aware of the Park Meadows fire hydrant and is working to repair it. The parts have been ordered, but as with many items in the world they’re taking longer due to the pandemic slowdown.

According to Scrivner there are enough fire hydrants in the area to put out a fire if that need arises before it’s fixed.

To report a broken fire hydrant, call public works at 435-615-5305.