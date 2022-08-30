First half of 2023 Sundance Film Festival will see return to in-person only

People planning to attend the next Sundance Film Festival may want to start making plans. The first half of the festival will be in-person only, a return to the format that characterized the festival for decades, until COVID-19 came along.

In-person events will be held in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort.

After five days, the 2023 festival will transition to a hybrid format, allowing people to watch screenings online from across the country.

After two straight years of canceling in-person events, Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente says the nonprofit’s focused on bringing attendees together again.

COVID protocols at the upcoming festival will require staff and volunteers to wear masks and test weekly for the virus. Vicente says organizers will work with a COVID safety team and follow CDC guidelines.

The 2023 festival’s scheduled to run January 19 to 29. The days when screenings will only be in person are Thursday the 19th through Monday the 23rd, and will expand to include the online portion beginning Tuesday the 24th. The festival will wrap up the following weekend with its award-winning films that Saturday and Sunday.

Filmmakers can submit projects through much of September. The Sundance Institute says it plans to release ticket information in late September.