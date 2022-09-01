Ikon Pass adds two new partner resorts for upcoming winter season

The addition of the Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Colombia Canada brings the number of Ikon pass destinations to 52, spread out over 5 continents, 10 countries and 15 states.

In a press release Thursday morning, Altera Mountain Company, the owner of 15 resorts, announced the addition of the two new partners. This comes on top of the three partners announced this spring: Chamonix Mont-Blanc in France, Sun Valley in Idaho and Snowbasin in northern Utah.

Have a look at all of the Ikon Pass products and pricing here.